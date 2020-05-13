Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

SFNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler downgraded Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th.

In other news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $36,460.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,882.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $291,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,517,067.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.98. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.03 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.91%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

