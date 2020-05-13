Simulations Plus (SLP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/8/2020 – Simulations Plus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/1/2020 – Simulations Plus was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2020 – Simulations Plus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Simulations Plus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/18/2020 – Simulations Plus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/17/2020 – Simulations Plus was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/16/2020 – Simulations Plus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.85 million, a P/E ratio of 76.86 and a beta of -0.26.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $761,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,874,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,579,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,600 in the last three months. 28.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

