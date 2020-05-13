Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €80.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIX2. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sixt has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €87.86 ($102.16).

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €57.95 ($67.38) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.93. Sixt has a 12-month low of €33.30 ($38.72) and a 12-month high of €100.00 ($116.28). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €78.43.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

