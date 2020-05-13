Skyline (SKY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect Skyline to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Skyline stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. Skyline has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $37.03.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Skyline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

