SmartCash (SMART) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $366,426.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, CoinBene and Braziliex. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 32.3% against the dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $366,426.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,299.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.30 or 0.02132373 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.69 or 0.02555941 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00461034 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00692530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011619 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00066165 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00024409 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00457337 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

