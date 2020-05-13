Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on SCGLY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Societe Generale to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Societe Generale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Societe Generale from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Societe Generale has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Societe Generale had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Societe Generale will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

