SolarCoin (SLR) Price Reaches $0.0211 on Exchanges

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and CoinExchange. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $601.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00472697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012305 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003620 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003109 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005653 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000253 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,993,066 coins and its circulating supply is 58,751,435 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

