Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

SONO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.90 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sonos in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other news, insider David Perri sold 9,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $120,911.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,740 shares in the company, valued at $102,245.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 199,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $2,420,363.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,568 shares of company stock worth $3,725,416. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Sonos by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sonos by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 65,133 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sonos by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 73,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sonos by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Sonos has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

