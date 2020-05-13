Sony Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SNE)

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,839 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,127% compared to the typical daily volume of 313 put options.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average of $64.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.11. Sony has a 12 month low of $47.29 and a 12 month high of $73.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Sony by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Sony by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sony by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 8.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

