S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144,416 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 0.9% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.25% of S&P Global worth $740,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 55,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $903,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 26,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,980,000 after buying an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.75.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,904. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $312.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

