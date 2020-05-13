Spendcoin (SPND) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Spendcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $228,069.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.50 or 0.02074852 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00090053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00176869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,063,399,405 tokens. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation.

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

