Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Nelda Luce Blair acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $61,980.00. Insiders bought 36,188 shares of company stock worth $585,365 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STXB. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 588,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STXB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.