Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) is Macroview Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Macroview Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises about 8.7% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $9,239,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 396,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 127.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 108,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 60,840 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $342,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.76. 2,054,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,367. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $14.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

