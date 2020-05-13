Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Shares of SFM opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $828,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,735.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,390 shares of company stock worth $1,000,983. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 229,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 142,812 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 233,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 43,454 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 182.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 302,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,283,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

