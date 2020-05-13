Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 85,888 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.4% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,184 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,521,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,719,095. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.13. The stock has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

