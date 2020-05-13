State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 591 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $14,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $157,330,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $82,240,000. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $26,879,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 55.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,069,000 after purchasing an additional 138,367 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 150,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,050,000 after purchasing an additional 96,918 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE MLM opened at $170.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.17.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.49 per share, for a total transaction of $174,490.00. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.