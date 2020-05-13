State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,356 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of J M Smucker worth $17,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in J M Smucker by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $87,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.69.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $117.98 on Wednesday. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

