State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,953 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Discover Financial Services worth $15,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DFS opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.85.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

