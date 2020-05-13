State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.84 Million Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Twilio worth $14,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Twilio by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,844,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $1,958,811.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $190.29 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $197.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.45.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

