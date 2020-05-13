State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $16.32 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Cincinnati Financial worth $16,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,232,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 929,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,145,000 after purchasing an additional 294,957 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,411,000 after purchasing an additional 259,033 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3,540.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 230,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after acquiring an additional 224,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3,806.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 216,946 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Shares of CINF opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.42. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 165.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

