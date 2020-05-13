Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Short Interest Up 20.7% in April

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $35.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on STLD. Deutsche Bank raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis acquired 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $485,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,305.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Insiders purchased 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,103.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,774,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $138,530,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,934,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,807,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,622,000 after acquiring an additional 713,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,367,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,601,000 after acquiring an additional 507,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

