Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,534 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 242.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,896 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,486,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,747,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,545,000 after acquiring an additional 927,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.92. 1,870,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,435. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $192.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.25.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

