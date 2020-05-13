Stelac Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

VNQ stock traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $68.83. 8,357,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,330,386. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.85.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

