Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up 1.1% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.70. The stock had a trading volume of 193,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,686. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $96.09 and a one year high of $156.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.80.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

