Stelac Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.1% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,335,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $187.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,734. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.37 and a 200-day moving average of $183.11.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.