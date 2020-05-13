Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,766 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 48.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 28,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $5.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,481. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.53. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

