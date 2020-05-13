Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,964 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock traded down $2.48 on Wednesday, reaching $92.41. 2,404,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,930. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $118.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

