Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases 59,570 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,570 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up 3.7% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,755,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

EWJ stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,652,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,159,001. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.82. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $60.75.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

