Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases 92,204 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 92,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises approximately 1.3% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned 0.24% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 58,566 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,319,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 511,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 81,397 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,443. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $26.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74.

