Stelac Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,598 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,583,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $102.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $66.88.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUD. HSBC raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

