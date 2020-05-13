Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) to Hold

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PINWF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Pinnacle Renewable Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:PINWF opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $8.46.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.