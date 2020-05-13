Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Zuora Call Options (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 12,094 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 650% compared to the average volume of 1,612 call options.

Shares of ZUO stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 46,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $70.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Zuora by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 35,865 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zuora by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 221,215 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Zuora by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 423,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. 52.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zuora from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. First Analysis assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

