Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 106,400 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,400 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

NYSE:T traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. 19,350,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,035,764. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.