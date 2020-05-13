STPT (STPT) Reaches Market Cap of $14.03 Million

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One STPT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. STPT has a market cap of $14.03 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STPT has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.50 or 0.02074852 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00090053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00176869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000165 BTC.

STPT Token Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. STPT’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol.

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

