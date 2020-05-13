Streamr (DATA) Reaches Market Cap of $49.19 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $49.19 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000793 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00042587 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.27 or 0.03529946 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00055180 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031239 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 667,327,372 tokens. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.