Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Lowered to $30.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SU. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

Shares of SU stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Jennison Associates increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 6,789,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,531,000 after purchasing an additional 51,429 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft now owns 358,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management now owns 451,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,501,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,743,000 after buying an additional 42,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Asset Capital lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Asset Capital now owns 1,670,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,460 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

