Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Sunrun posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,500%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on RUN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sunrun from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.41. 1,548,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,502. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $44,215.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $29,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,636 in the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

