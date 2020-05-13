Surgery Partners’ (SGRY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 57,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,330. The stock has a market cap of $552.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $19.74.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.28. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 351.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

