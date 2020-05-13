sUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010706 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. sUSD has a market capitalization of $7.18 million and $1,351.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.82 or 0.02041166 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00076727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00171473 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00040153 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000161 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 7,215,311 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

