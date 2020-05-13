Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $228.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.15). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 130.44% and a negative return on equity of 48.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after buying an additional 719,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 345,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 280,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

