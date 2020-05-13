Swapcoinz Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Swapcoinz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $50,742.80 and approximately $22,441.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded down 54.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.02036463 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00085721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00172792 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00040116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,601,449 tokens. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io.

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

