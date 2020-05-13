Swing Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Swing has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Swing has a total market cap of $170,835.08 and approximately $830.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swing coin can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002356 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Swing

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,591,117 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

