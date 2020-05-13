Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Short Interest Up 18.9% in April

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 6,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 850,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,458,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa Young sold 54,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $827,695.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,904.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,512,430 in the last three months. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Switch by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 20.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 127,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 33,254 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Switch in the first quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Switch in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWCH opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Switch has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $128.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Switch’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

