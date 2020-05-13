Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYKE shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Sykes Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $411.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at $156,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $33,994,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 968,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after acquiring an additional 199,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 55,315.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 140,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 118,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 610,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after acquiring an additional 114,779 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

