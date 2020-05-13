Synopsys (SNPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect Synopsys to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synopsys to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNPS stock opened at $158.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $3,840,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 294,624 shares of company stock worth $44,048,820. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

