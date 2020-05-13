Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Short Interest Update

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 248,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $443.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.03% and a negative net margin of 1,950.42%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYRS shares. BidaskClub raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 23,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $209,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 371,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110,929 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,077,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,079 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

