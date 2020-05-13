TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.27 ($25.90).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.30 ($20.12) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

TAG Immobilien stock opened at €20.42 ($23.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.04. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €14.16 ($16.47) and a fifty-two week high of €25.18 ($29.28). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

