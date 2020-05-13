TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $131.62 on Wednesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a twelve month low of $99.30 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Stephens downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $396,513.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,474 shares of company stock valued at $26,248,029. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

