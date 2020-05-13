Tamarack-Valley-Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Tamarack-Valley-Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tamarack-Valley-Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Tamarack-Valley-Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Get Tamarack-Valley-Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS TNEYF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,378. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.82.

About Tamarack-Valley-Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sand light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack-Valley-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack-Valley-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.