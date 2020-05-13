Tap (XTP) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Tap has a market capitalization of $59.39 million and $240,171.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Tap token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.51 or 0.03559334 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00055389 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031260 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

